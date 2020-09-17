Young Nudy Returns With New Single "All White"

Young Nudy proved himself through consistency, creativity, and an overall dopeness about him. The East Atlanta rapper was a highlight on Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers 3 album, but that was just part of his rise. On his own, he released the solid project Anyways this year, which included the standout single "Blue Cheese Salad." He also unloaded a fire mixtape with Pi'erre Bourne in 2019, called Sli'merre.

Releasing his first new single since the release of Anyways, Young Nudy has officially returned with "All White."

The song is really just a 3-and-a-half minute display of what Nudy can do. His effortless flows are soothing to listen to, and the beat is on point too. While the hook isn't lacking, Nudy works his charm in his verses, bringing a sort of bravado in his delivery that will convince you that the 27-year-old deserves his spot.

Listen to the new song below and stay tuned for more from Young Nudy.

Quotable Lyrics:

What you gon' do when you gotta shoot at they ride?

What you gon' do when your people gon' die?

What you gon' do when it's time to slide?

What you gon' do when you got a .45?

What you gon' do when the .357 hit him in the face and send him straight to Heaven

What you gon' do? What you gon' do when these folk come through?