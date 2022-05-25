Young M.A. is a romantic. In November of last year, she blushed when she met Halle Berry. Twitter reacted in a big way to a video of Berry explaining her turn-on's to M.A., a conversation which seemed to please the rapper. That said, the rapper has also had to shut down certain rumors about her love life, like the idea that she was pregnant.

In a recent photo posted to Instagram, Young M.A. showed off her newest relationship with the influencer Kaylah Gooden. The picture shows the two in an intimate embrace, with the caption, "She the type to go n get it.. I'm the type to get it done.." M.A. added a check mark emoji to drive her point home.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Young M.A. has been through the wringer the past few years. In 2020, the 30-year-old Brooklyn native was reportedly arrested for reckless driving. She then had to clear up rumors that she was shot, insisting that she's "very unproblematic." To top it all off, in 2021 the rapper reportedly had to check into rehab, saying defiantly, "boutta lose this addiction."

In 2020, M.A. dropped the 7-song project Red Flu, which included the singles "Trap or Cap" and "Bad B***h Anthem." She followed it up in 2021 with the longer project Off the Yak, which included features from Fivio Foreign, Rubi Rose, Max Yb, and WAP5TAR. Of course, she first reached stardom with the massive hit single "Ooouuu" in 2016. This year she's released two singles, including "Aye Day Pay Day."

Check out the picture of Young M.A. and Kaylah Gooden below.