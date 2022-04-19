Young M.A Counts Up Her Stacks In "Aye Day Pay Day" Single & Music Video: Watch

Young M.A is celebrating her "herstoric" career with the release of a new NFT capsule collection, accompanied by a hot new single, "Aye Day Pay Day," produced by Amadeus, Buda, Grandz, and MadeByMarz.

Along with the fast-paced club track, the "BIG" hitmaker delivered a Marc Diamond-directed music video that finds her counting up massive stacks of cash while dancing and spitting bars in front of the camera.

The Brooklyn-born rapper teamed up with 3D artist and producer Andrew Gony for her latest project, as well as Serenade, which has been described as an "eco-friendly digital music collectible" brand.

The Young M.A Genesis collection will feature four of her biggest hits – "Brooklyn Chiraq," "OOOUUU," "Petty Wap," and "Hello Baby," featuring Fivio Foreign, as well as the entirety of 2019's Herstory in the Making.

As per The Fader, every $20 purchase will include a download of "Aye Day Pay Day," a photo from M.A's personal camera roll, a smartphone screensaver, and finally, access to an exclusive Q&A with the recording artist.

Quotable Lyrics:

She shakin' that ass like dice in her hand

Her n*gga pulled up to the club, now she outside fightin' her man

Now I'm feelin' bad cuz' I was really planning on pipin' her, damn

You know these hoes is loose, they be like 'take no L's'

