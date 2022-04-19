mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Young M.A Counts Up Her Stacks In "Aye Day Pay Day" Single & Music Video: Watch

Hayley Hynes
April 19, 2022 17:43
Aye Day Pay Day
Young M.A

Young M.A's new song is available as an NFT, and comes along with plenty of other goodies.


Young M.A is celebrating her "herstoric" career with the release of a new NFT capsule collection, accompanied by a hot new single, "Aye Day Pay Day," produced by Amadeus, Buda, Grandz, and MadeByMarz.

Along with the fast-paced club track, the "BIG" hitmaker delivered a Marc Diamond-directed music video that finds her counting up massive stacks of cash while dancing and spitting bars in front of the camera.

The Brooklyn-born rapper teamed up with 3D artist and producer Andrew Gony for her latest project, as well as Serenade, which has been described as an "eco-friendly digital music collectible" brand.

The Young M.A Genesis collection will feature four of her biggest hits – "Brooklyn Chiraq," "OOOUUU," "Petty Wap," and "Hello Baby," featuring Fivio Foreign, as well as the entirety of 2019's Herstory in the Making.

As per The Fader, every $20 purchase will include a download of "Aye Day Pay Day," a photo from M.A's personal camera roll, a smartphone screensaver, and finally, access to an exclusive Q&A with the recording artist. 

Quotable Lyrics:

She shakin' that ass like dice in her hand

Her n*gga pulled up to the club, now she outside fightin' her man

Now I'm feelin' bad cuz' I was really planning on pipin' her, damn

You know these hoes is loose, they be like 'take no L's'

[Via]

