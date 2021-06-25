The Hip Hop community and beyond are sending well wishes to Young M.A after the rapper reportedly revealed she has decided to get professional help. Throughout Hip Hop history, fans have witnessed their favorite artists spiral down the depths of drug and alcohol abuse, including artists like Juice WRLD, Lil Peep, Lexii Alijai, DMX, Mac Miller, Chris Kelly, Shock G, and Pimp C. There has been a call for artists to seek treatment for any addictions they may have, and On Friday (June 25), Young M.A reportedly shared that she's done just that.

According to Power 105.1, the rapper uploaded a photo to her Instagram with a message that read, "MAB I’ll be back…boutta lose this addiction…omw to rehab."



Amy Sussman / Stringer / Getty Images

The post seems to have been deleted, but fans noted that earlier this week, Young M.A tweeted a prayer. "Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure," she wrote. "Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you."

Information regarding what addiction the rapper is battling hasn't been shared, but we wish Young M.A nothing but the best in her treatment and recovery. Check out her tweet and a few reactions to the news below.

