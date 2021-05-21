Young M.A. Drops Off New Album "Off The Yak"

Young M.A has come through to deliver her brand new album Off The Yak, which further explores the New York rapper's relationship with the Brooklyn Drill sound. It's a natural fit for M.A, whose self-assured bars pair effectively with the percussive production. On that note, beat-making responsibilities are handled by her longtime collaborator Mike Zombie, as well as NY Bangers, Jai Beats, and more.

Clocking in at a little over thirty-two minutes in runtime, the eleven-track project is another strong release from M.A, who continues to assert herself as one of her city's authoritative voices. There's often a sense that questioning her would be most unwise, and the quietly aggressive lyricist is at her best when asserting her dominance. "I don't even gotta say I'm queen of my city no more," she muses, on the intro track "Successful." "They know I'm the queen. They already jacked that."

While largely the focal sound of the project, Off The Yak isn't entirely fueled by Brooklyn Drill production. Songs like "Yak Thoughts" and "Big Steppa" find M.A. putting in work over a different vibe, showcasing her adaptability. For the most part, however, the hard-hitting bangers and braggadocious bars are the main attraction, and Young M.A's latest further solidifies the notion that she's among the best in her class. Stream Off The Yak now, and sound off with your thoughts below.