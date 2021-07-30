Young Dolph Drops Label Compilation Album "PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi" With Key Glock & More

Young Dolph explained this week why he doesn't think he'll ever be able to retire, fully dedicating himself to the rap game. The Memphis rap icon hasn't solely provided for his own family throughout his lengthy stay in the music business, he's devoted to putting on rising artists too. Introducing the world to rappers like Key Glock, Snupe Bandz, Big Moochie Grape, and others, Young Dolph has officially returned with his new label compilation album, dropping PAPER ROUTE iLLUMINATi with the Paper Route EMPIRE.

The new twenty-three song album serves as a means to show off the talent coming up at Paper Route EMPIRE, including the already established Key Glock, and other more unknown members of the collection, like Jay Fizzle, Joddy Badass, and PaperRoute Woo.

"I've signed a lot of new artists, all of them have serious raw talent," said Dolph about the album. "I can't wait for the world to see what they can do. We hear the fans–they want new music from PRE, especially from the artists we signed during the pandemic, so we’re gonna give it to them in one project. I might be the CEO, but on this project, we're all equals. They're the drivers, I'm in the passenger seat."

Check out the new album below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Talking To My Scale by Paper Route EMPIRE & Young Dolph

2. Blu Boyz by Young Dolph, Key Glock & Paper Route EMPIRE (feat. Snupe Bandz)

3. Beat It by Paper Route EMPIRE, Bigg Unccc & Young Dolph

4. I Do This by Paper Route EMPIRE, Key Glock & Gucci Mane

5. Back to Back by Paper Route EMPIRE & Bigg Unccc

6. Remember by Paper Route EMPIRE & Snupe Bandz

7. Mister Glock 2 by Paper Route EMPIRE & Key Glock

8. Bandaid by Paper Route EMPIRE, Key Glock & Snupe Bandz

9. Non Stop by Paper Route EMPIRE & Big Moochie Grape

10. Dance by Young Dolph, Paper Route EMPIRE & Key Glock (feat. Snupe Bandz, Kenny Muney, Joddy Badass, Jay Fizzle & Big Moochie Grape)

11. 333 by Paper Route EMPIRE & Joddy Badass

12. Ashtray by Paper Route EMPIRE, Kenny Muney & Young Dolph

13. Standing Ovation by Paper Route EMPIRE & Big Moochie Grape

14. Big Ol Racks by Paper Route EMPIRE, PaperRoute Woo & Key Glock

15. Dead Body by Paper Route EMPIRE, Young Dolph & Bigg Unccc (feat. PaperRoute Woo)

16. Broccoli & Cheese by Paper Route EMPIRE & Key Glock

17. Trust Nobody by Paper Route EMPIRE, Young Dolph & PaperRoute Woo (feat. Snupe Bandz)

18. Here We Go by Paper Route EMPIRE, Young Dolph & Jay Fizzle (feat. Snupe Bandz)

19. Show Out by Paper Route EMPIRE, Snupe Bandz & Young Dolph

20. Freeze Tag by Paper Route EMPIRE & Key Glock

21. Nothing To Me by Young Dolph, Snupe Bandz & PaperRoute Woo

22. South Memphis Rugrats (Remix) by Paper Route EMPIRE, Young Dolph & Snupe Bandz (feat. PaperRoute Woo)

23. iLLUMINATi BUSINESS by Paper Route EMPIRE & Big Moochie Grape