Young Dolph has been steadily holding it down for a minute now, and the Paper Route Empire mogul is gearing up for the release of his new compilation project Paper Route Illuminati. With the album due out for release tomorrow, Dolph has been doing the press run, hitting the Big Facts podcast to speak on his future in the rap game.

Recall that Dolph previously teased retirement back in March, an announcement that left his many fans in disarray. Luckily, it would appear that Dolph has since changed his mind, explaining his decision to remain active during his recent Big Facts interview.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

As JAY-Z once said, "can't leave rap alone, the game needs me." It would appear that Dolph feels similarly, explaining that he simply cannot abandon his loyal supporters. "It’s like I’m the spokesperson for all of the street n****s and all of the n****s that’s on some independent sh*t,” Dolph explains. “The n***as who really want to do this shit like I don’t really wanna tie myself to no major label—I do this shit on my own. I’ma hustle this shit. I’ma grind it out. I can't let those folks down, I'm their motivator. People come to me tell me this all the time."

He also reflects on the importance of staying independent, even during the times he was tempted to sign a major deal. "How many rappers can say they turned n***as to millionaires without using a major label?" he asks. "Everybody sign n***as to their major label. I ain't have to do that. I finna turn you up." He does admit that he might consider signing a deal upon his exit from the rap game, but based on his current mindset, it's unlikely that he'll be bowing out anytime soon.

In the meantime, check back tomorrow for Young Dolph and the Paper Route Empire's new album Paper Route Illuminati. You can watch Dolph's full appearance on Big Facts below.

WATCH: Young Dolph talks independence, retirement, and more on Big Facts