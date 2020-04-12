Young Chop was beaming from ear-to-ear in his mugshot taken after he was arrested for attempting to track down 21 Savage in Atlanta. As many of you are probably well aware, Chop has been on a dissing spree of sorts lately, deciding that virtually everyone is on his metaphorical hit list. One of the earliest and most frequent targets of his insults is 21 Savage, who has responded to Chop's verbal abuse on multiple occasions, often speaking to the absurdity of it all.

Although it seemed like he was all talk, Chop recently took things a little too far when he scoured 21's Atlanta neighbourhood looking for the rapper. He was arrested for reckless conduct, but not before he claimed that his Uber had been shot at in the same neighbourhood, seemingly implying that 21 had sent some of his goons to take care of business. Regardless, Chop was booked into police custody. His mugshot from his visit to jail has now surfaced, and from the look on his face, Chop doesn't seem to regret a thing.

The rapper-producer was all smiles while the cops took his picture, which was shared by Akademiks on Instagram with the caption, "They got #youngchop mugshot after he got locked up riding around #21savage hood looking for him in a uber that eventually got shot up." Chop actually commented on Ak's post, writing, "I don’t remember that what’s going on Ak." It's unclear which detail he's specially referring to, although, to be fair, a lot of Chop's recent comments haven't been entirely coherent.