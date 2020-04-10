This is probably the worst possible time to be traveling through the streets looking for trouble. With everybody quarantined in their homes, it is likely pretty difficult to find anybody, unless you've got a spare set of keys to their crib. It was reported that, after going to find 21 Savage in his hood on Sunday (April 5), producer Young Chop was arrested for reckless conduct on Monday (April 6). Details of his arrest have now been released.

Young Chop continued his string of recent shenanigans by going out to find 21 Savage, one of his rivals, in the rapper's neighborhood this weekend. After he got shot at in an Uber by an unspecified number of people in Atlanta, Chop was reportedly arrested for reckless conduct.

According to legal documents procured by XXL, the producer called an Uber and made a stop at a Quick Mart before asking to be driven to an apartment complex that he did not have the address to. Once they got there, Young Chop exited the vehicle before promptly getting back in and asking to go home. Then, Chop asked the driver to stop the car when he got out and engaged in a heated argument with an unknown man. During the verbal altercation, Chop took out a handgun and got back in the Uber, which was being followed at that point. The producer and his driver were then shot at by the vehicle tailing them.

Despite his arrest, Young Chop is still acting a fool online. He recently rehashed his feuds with Meek Mill and French Montana before taking aim at Drake.

