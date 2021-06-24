Young Buck Defies 50 Cent's Shots With "Public Opinion"

It's certainly an interesting time for G-Unit fans. Lloyd Banks just returned and dropped a viable album of the year contender. The Game recently dropped off "72 Bar Assassin," making it clear that he still has love for the once-mighty crew. And 50 Cent continues to badger Young Buck with jabs about his sexuality, opting to deliver shots on Instagram rather than the booth. Though far from a united front, G-Unit feels more active than ever on an individual level.

Now, Young Buck has emerged to clap back at 50 with "Public Opinion," a defiant message reminding his former group-mate that he remains unfazed by the headlines and allegations. Instead, he opts to handle business behind the mic. While he doesn't name-drop 50 directly, it's evident that the song's sentiment and lyrical content highlight his sentiments on the matter. "Fuck the world when these n**gas talk about me, I just went and got a bag when they talked about me," he raps, in the song's chorus. "Didn’t even get mad, I just let them all be / Gangsta, can’t you see that I’m a muthafuckin’ G?"

Check out "Public Opinion" now and be sure to check back for Buck's upcoming 40 Days & 40 Nights EP, dropping July 2nd.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

People be doing the most, especially with these social media posts

You see me I'm a ghost, when there's beef I approach

Any member of your team, bring it straight to your coach

Put it in when you smoke and put it out like a roach