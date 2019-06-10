The owner of the property that housed Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame has now been made available to rent. Fans of the Marvel film can now get a feel for how things really went down since the Fairburn, Georgia home is listed on Airbnb for $444 per night.

"Set in the middle of beautiful Bouckaert Farm and home of Chattahoochee Hills Eventing this guest cabin can be your home away from home," the description reads. "Need to get away from it all without traveling more than 30 minutes from Atlanta? Need to have a corporate retreat with your elite team? Need to come take the kids fishing and watch a horse show? Then this is your place."

The cabin has three bedrooms and can fit up to six guests. As of right now, there are still bookings available for the summer.



Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

In other Tony Stark news, we recently posted about the petition fans started to get an alternate ending (SPOILER) since Tony passed on. "He didn't deserve this and it's not fair, after everything he's been through, and done for everyone, he deserves to live and see his daughter grow up. He's so important. He saved our lives and it's our turn to save him," the petition reads.