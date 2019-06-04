Warning: Spoilers Ahead (but if you haven't watched it yet, do it already)

The Avengers: End Game has had a successful run. From its explosive box-office debut to the several other records the movie has broken, the film has truly gone onto becoming a Marvel fan favourite. Though despite all the positive reviews and accolades, some fans were still left unsatisfied with the ending. As you may know, Iron Man, unfortunately, passed in the recent film and fans were left heartbroken. Some evidently so much that there currently is a budding petition which is requesting for a remake of the movie where Iron Man does not perish. According to Complex, the petition began on Change.org where 18K fans have signed to reconsider the death of the hero.

The petition reads the following: "He didn't deserve this and it's not fair, after everything he's been through, and done for everyone, he deserves to live and see his daughter grow up. He's so important. He saved our lives and it's our turn to save him. We love him so much. We love him 3000. Without him, now, we are totally lost. For many people, he was their reason to live and hold on in life." Clearly, this movie shows the power of excellent character writing because fans are still mourning the loss of Iron Man. RIP.

