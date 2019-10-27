Each year, we look forward to seeing what the most popular Halloween costume will be. As pop culture junkies, even the most mundane references get us pumped but this year, you can expect from spicy flavor to make a big bang on October 31. Already, we know that Tekashi 6ix9ine "snitch" costumes will be flooding the streets. You can also expect a ton of meme-based outfits next week. One of the most outrageous costume ideas we've come across though has to be this one.



David McNew/Getty Images

As reported by Uproxx, you can officially dress up as the "Sold Out Chicken Sandwich" from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. This summer, the internet was divided over which sandwich tasted better: Popeyes or Chick-fil-A. Lines got so long that people started travelling to get their fix of the fried chicken concoction. Migos rapper Quavo even began his side hustle, hawking chicken for a grand out of his car. With the imminent resurgence of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, women around the world might want to spice up their Halloween nights with the brand new sexy chicken costume.

"Get it before it's gone," advertises website Yandy, who is selling a tiny chicken sandwich dress with a "sold out" sign. If this is just what you've been waiting for, you can shell out the $79.95 to cop yours before the big day.