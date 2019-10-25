Anyone can remember the trying times when Popeyes sadly ran out of their beloved chicken sandwich forcing people to erupt in madness. The fast-food chain quickly became the GOAT of the crispy bite forcing certain locations to board up their drive-thru menus and almost every location putting a sign on their doors letting people know when the sandwich had sold out.



Pat Greenhouse/The Boston

The day has finally come where Popeyes has announced the return of the sandwich but before they do so, the company is hiring an additional 400 employees to staff the many locations so two people are designated chicken sandwich makers to help with the rush of customers, Bloomberg reports. "Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing,” Restaurant Brands International Inc. (Popeyes’ corporate parent) said in a statement to the publication. “We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return.”

The sandwich will be back in locations nationwide next month, but the exact date has yet to be revealed. “As soon as we’re ready to announce a date, we will let the world know!” Restaurant brands added.