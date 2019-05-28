Meek Mill and Joe Tacopina's legal battle against The Cosmopolitan Hotel has added another voice into the mix: that of Yo Gotti. After Tacopina named him as another African American entertain to have experienced racial discrimination at their doorstep, Gotti offered his own statement, which happened to corroborate the claims.

"Unfortunately, I’ve experienced similar discrimination at the Cosmopolitan and other Vegas hotels," writes Gotti, via an official statement. "It’s a disgrace that these establishments continue to judge us by the color of our skin and our professions instead of recognizing our artistry and dedication to our communities. I stand with Meek Mill and all my peers in the hip-hop community that have been disrespected by places like the Cosmopolitan.”

Tacopina has proven to be adamant in his pursuit to dismantle the Cosmopolitan, citing their behavior as "disgusting." Speaking with TMZ, Tacopina accused the hotel of "harkening back to the days of 2Pac and Biggie, when they had some problems in Las Vegas." "That's not a basis to ban every African American entertainer in the hip-hop genre from entering a hotel property and being treated like a dog." With Yo Gotti standing in their corner, there's no telling how far this one might go - last we heard, Tacopina voiced intentions to "take the place down." Check out Tacopina's additional statement below, via TMZ.