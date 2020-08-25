After Yo Gotti was spotted in the comments of Yaya's recent pictures, the two began flirtatiously responding to one another, hinting that they may be an item. It looks like people were right to get behind the signs they were sending out because, in new pictures, Yaya and Yo Gotti basically confirm that they're together, showing off some major PDA while on vacation in Mexico.

The Memphis rap mogul successfully shot Cupid's arrow at Yaya, who famously dated Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis before him. The two were rumored to be having a romantic fling and, in new pictures, they just about confirmed that much to the world.

Sharing a gallery of highlights from their trip to Mexico, Yaya posted a shot of Yo Gotti grabbing her breast as they cuddled in the sun. She followed that one up with another picture of them together before showing one where Gotti leans in for a kiss. It looks like they're definitely into each other. Obviously, the free time and Mexico sun have to be helping them get to know one another better.

Do you think that Yo Gotti and Yaya make a nice couple? Do you think they'll last or is this doomed to fail?