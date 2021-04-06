Nearly one year ago, YNW Melly's co-defendant YNW Bortlen was granted his pre-trial release in the double murder case involving two members of the YNW collective. The rapper, whose real name is Cortlen Henry, has been dropping new music since his release, garnering a slight buzz for himself but it looks like that all could be taken away from him again because, according to a new report by Complex, authorities are seeking to arrest Henry for allegedly violating the terms of his release.

A pre-trial specialist has reportedly told the publication that YNW Bortlen has "not properly conducted himself" in recent weeks, allegedly being tracked through his ankle monitor to a couple of different strip clubs, despite getting permission to travel for work. Bortlen was reportedly given permission to leave his house for work purposes on March 27, but he was linked to a King of Diamonds nightclub as well as a personal residence. The following day, he was granted another work-related pass to leave his house and was tracked to Playhouse Gentlemen’s Club and a G5ive Gentlemen’s Club.

A spokesperson for the Broward County Courthouse has reportedly confirmed that Bortlen's pre-trial release was revoked on Monday. A judge was reportedly called for the rapper's arrest.

YNW Bortlen most recently updated his social media accounts an hour ago, so it's likely that he has not been arrested yet. We will keep you updated as new information is released.

