We live in a time where it's fairly simple to update your followers on your prison status. With plenty of contraband flying around in federal penitentiaries, so many inmates have managed to find cellular phones, hiding them in obscure locations and risking their sentences for a quick social media update. Tay-K was caught with a phone last year and now, YNW Melly is out here sharing photos of himself in an orange jumpsuit.

Sharing a picture of himself with a big smile on his face, the currently-incarcerated Florida rapper showed off how he's doing in his cell. "U kno that I’m Slime," wrote the artist, who is facing the death penalty on double murder charges. We're not entirely sure how he got access to Instagram from jail but that's beside the point.

In a second upload, Melvin called for the release of his alleged accomplice YNW Bortlen, who was reportedly with Melly and participated in the murder of their two friends. Posting a pic of Bortlen in the courtroom, Melly asked everyone to send positive energy their way.

Do you think the two rappers will end up getting out or are they doomed to face a harsh sentence? Time will tell.