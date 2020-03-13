YNW Melly & Juice WRLD Go In On "Suicidal (Remix)"

Yesterday, YNW Melly announced from his jail cell via his Instagram account that he would be releasing a remix to his hit single "Suicidal" with the recently passed, Chicago emcee, Juice WRLD. The 20-year-old delivered on his promise delivering an eloquently produced rendition of the song featuring a posthumous verse from one of the most talented musicians of this current generation. The original version of the song was able to make its way to 13th slot of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart upon the rapper's arrest for murdering his two associates, Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams and Christopher "YNW Juv" Thomas Jr.

Now, with the release of the "Suicidal (Remix)" YNW Melly has the opportunity to make an even stronger push for the number one single in the country with the help of Juice WRLD. The track produced by Z3N, features bass-heavy synth pads, haunting piano chords, multiple guitar riffs, and a string section that add layers of character to the instrumentation. YNW Melly delivers the song's intro chorus before Juice WRLD instantaneously rips the song apart spitting a medley of drug-infused heart-breaking bars. Melly follows the Chicago rapper's verse with an unorthodox flow of his own. Juice WRLD gets the opportunity to close out the track with a mini verse of his own before the song comes to an abrupt end.

Listen to YNW Melly's "Suicidal (Remix)" featuring the late, great Juice WRLD in the streaming link provided below and let us know your thoughts on the track in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Sippin' on this Hennessy, once you were my friend

Now you turned into my enemy, here we go again

I think love is just like money how it blows in the wind

Got me taking medicine, these is not no vitamins

I thought that we were meant to be

'Til you struck out like one, two, three

The thought of you was heavenly

At first, now it's where Hell will be

Oh, I've been balling on my own, shawty sipping fo's

Pour it in a 20, make a strong shot, gripping poles

Catch 'em, the lil' n*gga and his old shorty, I'ma blow

Hit him with the Ruger and it's too silent, make it go (Shh)

Getting bonkers, make his heart hurt, that's what love is

Leaving me for him, are you on drugs, b*tch?

I know you are, 'cause you're never perc-less (You're perfect)