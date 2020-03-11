When incarcerated Florida rapper YNW Melly shared a cryptic post on social media with this Friday's date highlighted, speculation started to rise about what the recording artist had planned for his fans. Although he has not been acquitted of his double murder charges, it was widely believed by supporters of the 20-year-old that he would be getting out of jail this week. Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case as Melly has just shared what's actually going down on March 13.

Showing off the cover artwork for his upcoming musical release, YNW Melly told the world that he would be dropping the "Suicidal" remix in a number of days. The remix will feature a posthumous verse by Juice WRLD, serving as just the second instance we hear the late Chicago rapper on a new song. The artwork shows animated versions of both rappers, with Melly gripping a snake around his neck as if it were a noose.

"Suicidal" is one of the more popular songs from YNW Melly's most recent body of work. Melly Vs. Melvin was released last year from behind bars.

At this point, the 20-year-old is still at risk of being sentenced to the death penalty for allegedly murdering two of his friends. We will keep you posted on any updates in his case.