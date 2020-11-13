YNW BSlime Remembers YNW Melly's Alleged Victims On "Nightmares" With Trippie Redd

YNW BSlime, the 13-year-old brother of YNW Melly, is too young to have so much pain in his heart. His new single, "Nightmares", is officially out now, where he reflects on the stress and sadness he's endured in his life, touching on the murders of YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, who his brother is accused of killing.

He says that YNW is a family before proceeding to advocate for his brother's freedom, starting the song off with the chorus.

In addition to the fallen YNW soldiers, BSlime is dedicating the new release to his friend King Von, who passed away from gunshot wounds last week.

Trippie Redd provides a guest verse on the new song, shouting out "Free Melly" and following up on the momentum built from his latest album release.

Listen to "Nightmares" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't feel my brain no more at this state where I am

I can't feel my mind, I can't go down to the path where I went

Cause I was broken down, misspoken and nobody knows how I feel

So if I have to die, if I disappear, will anybody even care?