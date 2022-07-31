YK Osiris is known for his hilarious antics on social media. Whether he's losing bets to some of the industry's richest artists or sitting in a bucket of freezing cold ice water, the 23-year-old knows how to keep people entertained. His latest gimmick on the internet involves his love and admiration for plus-sized women.

Yesterday (July 30), the "Worth It" singer shot his shot at Lizzo. While laying in bed, YK cleared his throat and said, "What's up Lizzo, I just wanted to say hey." He went on by describing the singer as a "beautiful black queen" before claiming that he didn't want to overdo his approach. "Check your DM though, alright," he urged before the video ended.

He posted the clip on his IG story for his three million followers to see and tagged "@lizzobeeating [rose and heart emoji]. As of now, the "About Damn Time" songstress has not acknowledged his flirtation. While he's waiting, though, YK has been enjoying other women with similar features.

Video footage captured him in the middle of a crowd in Toronto. As the music blasted from the speakers, a plus-sized woman dressed in hot pink feathers made her way toward the singer's direction. Without thinking twice, the Def Jam recording artist stood behind her as she winded her hips on his lower region.

This wouldn't be the first time YK has endured this type of treatment. Last week, he shared a video of a woman twerking on him in a similar fashion. His caption read, "Idk what I was doing last night, but I know I was having fun asf [laughing emojis.]