It looks like YG can count on one of his legal troubles to be behind him. According to TMZ, the Compton rapper has been cleared in a robbery case stemming from a 2020 arrest. The L.A. District Attorney's Office announced that they wouldn't be pursuing charges against the rapper because of insufficient evidence. The D.A.'s Office explained that there they couldn't link him to any crime, though they did suspect he was on the scene. "Not enough evidence of what defendant did to aid and abet the crime. Presence during the crime alone is not sufficient," the D.A. said.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It remains unclear what led to the arrest. Police arrested YG in Jan. 2020 after conducting a raid on his San Fernando home in the wee hours of the morning. The rapper maintained his innocence with his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, assuring that all charges would be dropped. It turns out he was right all along. Tacopina told the publication that he was happy with the outcome of the case and the D.A.'s decision, though he doesn't appreciate how long it took to reach this conclusion. He said that he was able to have a conversation with the D.A. to see that YG was innocent and the charges wouldn't help anyone.

Tacopina added that he believes the arrest was due to a grudge that the police hold against YG.

