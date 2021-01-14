YFN Lucci Drops New Video For "Rolled On" Amid Murder Charges

In the midst of being wanted on a murder charge by Atlanta PD, the rapper has just dropped the video for his latest single.

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Police Department announced that YFN Lucci was wanted on multiple charges including felony murder, gang conspiracy, and possession of firearms. The rapper was accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man named James Adams. The shooting allegedly took place back in December, and Lucci surrendered on Wednesday to police. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta later that evening, with his lawyer simply saying, “Every person has a presumption of innocence.”

Even though the rapper is currently dealing with some legal issues, that has not slowed down his pace on the rollout of new content. The 29-year-old Atlanta-bred rapper unleashed the music video for "Rolled On" with California rapper Mozzy on Wednesday the 13th, just hours before he turned himself over to the police. The playful video displays the rappers enjoying a meal in a very live diner smoking joints and turning up inside the restaurant.

Check out the new video above and let us know if you're feeling it. Given the most recent updates in his open case with the Atlanta Police Department, this might be one of the last visuals we'll be receiving for some time from the "Everyday We Lit" artist.