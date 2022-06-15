Yella Beezy was facing some serious charges last year after he was arrested for sexual assault and child endangerment. Fans were appalled by the allegations while the Dallas-born rapper maintained his innocence.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Per CBS News, the rapper was vindicated of all charges this week. Officials dropped two counts of sexual assault and child endangerment or abandonment against Beezy. Additionally, the charges were no-billed which means that his lawyer can have them expunged from his record.

Throughout the course of these allegations, Beezy's stated that he was being falsely accused of sexual misconduct. Though he said he couldn't speak on the matter at the discretion of his lawyer, he said that the evidence would work in his favor. "I’ll have my day in court, I ain’t worried about nothing. Evidence is going to prove itself. Like I said, a rumor spread faster than the truth. Just trust the process," he said.

Despite the minor setback, he's continued to deliver new music. It's been two years since he dropped his joint project with Trapboy Freddy, I'm My Brother's Keeper, and nearly three years since his last solo venture, Baccend Beezy. However, he's also dished out records like "Who Do" and "Talk My Shit" since the beginning of 2022. Hopefully, we'll hear more new music from him now that his recent legal situation has been resolved.

[Via]