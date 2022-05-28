Earlier this week, Dallas rapper, Yella Beezy, was arrested in connection to a pending sexual assault case. According to reports, he was apprehended on Wednesday with a bond of $1 million. The warrant was issued due to the bond amount he posted being insufficient.

All of his charges stem from November of 2021. It was back then that police charged Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Deandre Conway, with abandoning or endangering a child, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and sexual assault.

At the time, the artist denied the assault claims made against him, saying, "I was arrested on false allegations... Anybody that know me know I'm not pressed over sex or anything of that nature. I'm not an aggressive person like, that don't even fit me, like at all."

Now, the "That's On Me" rapper is speaking up again following his latest arrest. He took to his Instagram story to address the entire situation and set the record straight.

He started by saying, "I got arrested for a ticket and the D.A. went off my bond and raised it to $1,000,000 (some unheard of sh*t)." He claimed that the charges he's facing are the same he's been fighting for a while now and that they're about to get dropped. "The 'system' prolonging it in hopes to catch me in [something] so they can stick anything to me," he added.

He also spoke on other allegations in which people claimed he was in even more trouble. He wrote, "... ain't no second charge!!!! Where do y'all get y'all information from?"

Check out his post below.