The first true breakout star of the year appears to be Portland-based rapper Yeat. For the last year, the 21-year-old rapper has emerged as the pioneer of a post-Whole Lotta Red sound, expanding on rage music and hyperpop's bounds with plenty of scene-stealing moments. Following the release of his latest album, 2 Alivë, many of Yeat's fans were excited to check out the rising artist's first-week sales projections, which have officially arrived.

With Yeat's recent push proving to be successful, 2 Alivë is shaping up to be the artist's highest-charting project to date, aiming for a Top 5 debut on the US Albums chart. As it stands, Yeat's new album will be the highest-ranked debut of the week on the upcoming Billboard 200 chart, appearing locked into the #4 spot. The only albums outselling him this week are the Encanto soundtrack, Gunna's DS4EVER, and Morgan Wallen's double album.





2 Alivë will move approximately 36,000 equivalent album units in its first week out, with only 200 of those being pure sales.

As Yeat continues to grow in popularity, he will surely watch his numbers rise in the future. Do you think this is a solid start for Yeat? Listen to his new album here and let us know your thoughts in the comments.