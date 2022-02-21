Yeat is one of the hottest young rappers in the country right now, capturing the youth's attention with rage-ready music out of Portland. The 20-year-old is fresh off the release of his new album, 2 Alivë, and he chose to celebrate his rise in the rap game with a listening event at The Roxy, an iconic concert venue in Los Angeles. However, things didn't go according to plan as videos document the Los Angeles Police Department cracking down on the event, shutting it down after dozens of fans reportedly tried to rush into the concert space without tickets.

Not taking any risks with security, the listening session was swiftly called off by the police this weekend and Yeat has spoken out, promising a second go-around for his loyal fans.

"Yall insane," wrote the rapper on his Instagram page. "[Shut] da sh*t down NEWS pulled up we #TRËNDY we gone do a part 2 dont worry."





Videos posted to Yeat's account show the venue being rushed by fans and officers alike as they tried to get control of the situation. Clearly, Yeat is pleased about the media attention he has been getting, despite the fact that he was forced to end his event earlier than expected.

Watch the videos below and let us know what you think about Yeat's new album.



