YBN Cordae & Meek Mill Connect For "We Gon Make It"

Look, if you're going to name your song "We Gon Make It," you better recognize you have some massive shoes to fill. After all, Jadakiss and Styles P's track of the same name is a certified classic that speaks for itself. Luckily, thanks to a well-harnassed dose of old head energy and some genuine lyrical talent to boot, YBN Cordae has proven himself up to the task. Enlisting the new Roc Nation affiliate Meek Mill for the assist, Cordae's Lost Boy cut finds the young rapper holding his own alongside one of the game's most respected. And he does not disappoint, taking to the soulful instrumental with a refreshing dose of honesty.

Following an emotional, sung chorus from Meek, Cordae sets it off with a reflection on his journey thus far. "If you gon' stop and frisk a n***a, shit, at least warn us," he raps. "My dog still on probation, they got a leash on us." The pain in his voice evident, Meek picks up on the same thematic thread. It was hell here, my people killin', and the 12 here," spits Meek, opening up his verse. "Got my mom a Black Card, and she was just on welfare, that' goals."

Be sure to check this one out in select international markets, and when the time comes, support Cordae's The Lost Boy when it drops in North America tonight. The young man is keeping the art of lyricism at the forefront of his mission, and you have to respect that.

Quotable Lyrics

I got my own bad news, fuck a reporter

N***s ain't even safe, they wanna deport us

A ride to keep us boxed in on the street corners

If you gon' stop and frisk a n***a, shit, atleast warn us

My dog still on probation, they got a leash on us

Far from stupid, and fact, I'm smarter than Harvard students

Sparked a movement, and put a end to this garbage music