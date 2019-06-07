Few things can instill fear in a grown man like the looming threat of a Fofty unpaid. We've even seen Tony Yayo, himself a staunch 50 Cent loyality, shaking in his boots at the notion of settling debts unpaid. At this point, Teairra Mari may very well have created a monster, awakening a fierce passion for kneebreaking in the Get Rich Or Die Tryin mogul. It's gotten so out of control that lesser men have crumbled at the mere notion of facing Fofty; ask Randall Emmet, whose body literally rebelled at the thought of going toe to toe. Even Chrissy Teigen stepped in to pledge unwavering loyalty to Fifty's cause, living proof of the classic adage: "if you can't beat em, join em."

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Today, YBN Almighty Jay found himself coming to a startling realization: he owes 50 Cent money. The young rapper recently made the announcement on social media, as captured by SOHH, who provided an appropriate picture for additional laughs. To be fair, it's likely that YBN Almighty Jay is merely taking the piss, and does not actually owe 50 Cent anything other than, perhaps, a degree of his style. Yet the fact that owing 50 Cent has become somewhat of a running joke is a statement unto itself.

Don't be the next Randall Emmett. Pay your debts.