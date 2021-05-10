Yaya Mayweather, Zonnique, and more celebrities celebrated their first Mother's Day as parents this year.

Mayweather's mother, Melissia Rene, posted a special tribute on Instagram for her daughter.

"Sending a very special Happy Mother’s Day to my baby @moneyyaya you have been such a great mommy to KJ you’re so patient, loving & caring of his every little need," Rene wrote on IG. "The way KJ lights up when you walk in the room, the way he smiles from ear to ear when you talk to him, & when I see you guys sleeping face to face with his little hand on your face makes my heart melt. I love you & I’m proud of you Happy Mother’s Day."

Mayweather gave birth to her son, Kentrell Jr., earlier this year. He is also the son of NBA Youngboy.

Zonnique's mother, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, also wished her daughter the best on her first Mother's Day as a mom.

"It’s your first year joining the best club life has to offer," she wrote. "Thank you for my beautiful sweet GBaby.. she is EVERYTHING! Happy Mother’s Day Gorgeous child of mine."

Check out some more posts below from mothers who welcomed kids this year.