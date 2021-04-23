NBA Youngboy is currently facing a serious legal situation as he remains in jail after being arrested last month. Luckily, he was reportedly able to dodge a devastating RICO charge, but the prolific rapper is still facing up to 10 years in prison. Throughout all of his legal woes, however, NBA YoungBoy is still treating fans to new music. The beloved rapper recently shared the emotional "Territorial" single, further fueling hype for his highly anticipated album Sincerely, Kentrell.

On the same day that "Territorial" arrives, Yaya Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather's daughter and NBA Youngboy's baby mother, has taken to Instagram to show her support for the Baton Rouge artist. In a boomerang posted to her Instagram story, Yaya showed off a custom pair of Crocs that came decked out with unique charms, including a massive one that depicts her baby father's face.



Instagram

The custom pair of Crocs were created by Instagram user @0honney0, who apparently has a whole business built around making custom Crocs, many of which sport NBA Youngboy's likeness. Based on the latest addition to her footwear collection, Yaya Mayweather is still an avid supporter of NBA Youngboy, regardless of him moving forward from their relationship by rekindling a relationship with his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Jazlyn Mychelle. Even as rumors persist that Mychelle is expecting NBA Youngboy's eighth child, Yaya's love for the Baton Rouge rapper doesn't appear to have faltered.

How are you feeling about the young celebrity's new crocs? Are they a good look or a little creepy?