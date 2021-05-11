Yaya Mayweather became a mother for the first time earlier this year after giving birth to NBA YoungBoy's son Kentrell Jr. While their relationship concluded sometime last year, the new mom seems to be enjoying the fruits of motherhood.

Within her relationship drama with the recording artist, it's easy to forget Yaya's father is the A-list boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. She shared an Instagram snap of the icy gift she received from her father on her first Mother's Day as a mom.

"Thank you [Floyd Mayweather] for my Mother's Day gift," penned the 20-year-old over a picture of an orange crocodile Birkin bag. In addition to the exclusive designer bag she recieved from her boxing legend father, Yaya's mother also penned a touching tribute to her daughter for her first Mother's Day.

"Sending a very special Happy Mother’s Day to my baby @moneyyaya you have been such a great mommy to KJ you’re so patient, loving & caring of his every little need," Rene wrote on IG over the weekend.

She continued, "The way KJ lights up when you walk in the room, the way he smiles from ear to ear when you talk to him, & when I see you guys sleeping face to face with his little hand on your face makes my heart melt. I love you & I’m proud of you Happy Mother’s Day."

As mentioned briefly, Yaya and NBA YoungBoy separated during her pregnancy. It seems like she's still hoping for a possible reconciliation between them, continuing to publically expresses affection for the Baton Rouge emcee. She's currently facing some serious time behind bars after assaulting YoungBoy's ex and mother of his child Lapattra Jacobs.

She's previously raved about motherhood, admitting that she's "the happiest I've ever been."