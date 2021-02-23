There's been an uptick in divorces recently, at least in the world of hip-hop. Of course, the story surrounding Dr. Dre and his wife has remained a fixture in the headlines but on Friday, it was reported that Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce from Kanye West. Then, Talib Kweliconfirmed that he and his wife are also splitting.



According to TMZ, Xzibit's wife is also filing for divorce from the rapper after being married for six and a half years. Krista Joiner filed for divorce from Xzibit earlier this morning. Even though it's been six years since they wed, the couple has been together for upwards of 20 years since reportedly meeting in 2001 while the rapper was on tour. The couple had two children together, though they sadly lost their son Xavier after he was born prematurely in 2008.

The Blast reports that Krista hasn't filed for any specified spousal or child support in her divorce petition. The two shares 10-year-old Gatlyn so there's a good chance that it'll be finalized towards the end of their divorce.

Xzibit and Joiner got married together in 2014 but unfortunately, it was the aftermath of the wedding that made headlines. Xzibit was ultimately booked on a DUI charge at the wee hours of the morning.

So far, we haven't received any public statement from either Xzibit or Joiner on the divorce following.

