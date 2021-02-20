After eleven years of marriage, it looks like Talib Kweli and his wife DJ Esque have officially called it quits. Per TMZ, DJ Esque, whose real name is Cynthia Greene, filed papers in court petitioning a divorce from her husband Talib Kweli. In the court documents, it was revealed that they have no minor kids in their union. There's no clear-cut request for monthly support, nor is it clear whether there's a prenuptial agreement in place that covers their assets.



The news of their divorce comes as a shock to most, especially after what transpired last summer. The legendary MC was kicked off of Twitter after harassing a woman on the platform after she shared a tweet that he perceived as questioning Esque's blackness. Even as he went to bat for her and his kids, ultimately going overboard with his tweets, the couple had already been separated.

"Eque and I have been separated since 2015. We haven't lived in the same house or even seen each other since 2015," Kweli said in a statement to Vlad.

Since their marriage in May 2009 at a Bel-Air mansion that included guests like Questlove and Queen Latifah, they've remained low-key in the public eye with the exception of an incident reported by the New York Post where they had a bit of a scuffle at an industry party.

