Xzibit, B-Real, & Demrick Drop New Serial Killers Album "Summer Of Sam"

It's October, which means it's about that time for some new music from the Serial Killers collective. Following up on their recent effort Day Of The Dead, Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick have once again joined forces for a new effort, this one bigger and better than before. Locking in with several Aftermath alumni behind the boards, including longtime Dr. Dre collaborators Focus and Dem Jointz, Summer Of Sam comes equipped with some hard-hitting production.

And though the group's name may suggest something closer to horrorcore, their latest effort is far more insightful, drawing inspiration from the current state of the world. Song titles like "Triggered," "Quarantine," and "War In The Streets" tend to hit rather close to home in the wake of everything that's been going on. And for the duration, Xzibit, B-Real, and Demrick serve as effective commentators, detailing the impending apocalypse with veteran's poise and battle-ready flows. Boasting guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, DJ Quik, and Snoop Dogg, Summer Of Sam should prove essential listening to anyone who holds an appreciation for any of the parties involved. What do you think of this project?