Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many high-profile legal cases have been pushed back. We've seen YNW Melly frustrated over his case and how he is yet to go to trial. We've also witnessed Bobby Shmurda being shut down time and time again in regards to his release.

Despite being arrested over two years ago, the four men suspected of killing XXXTentacion still have not gone to trial and, in a few months, they will be meeting with the judge (via Zoom) to see if they're ready to proceed to that stage.

According to XXL, Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome have all been ordered to attend court hearings in November with the primary focus being on whether they're ready to head to trial.



Broward County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images -- Michael Boatwright, 22, a suspect in the shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, is seen in a police booking photo

All four of the suspects will attend virtually because of the pandemic. Allen and Boatwright will be on November 6 and Williams and Newsome will be on November 13.

The publication notes that the court hearings are being categorized as "calendar calls", which requires attorneys and the defense to provide information regarding the case prior to beginning the trial.

If they fail to show up, they will face punishment, forfeiting their right to bond.



Broward County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images -- Trayvon Newsome, 20, a suspect in the shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, is seen in a police booking photo

Judge Michael A. Usan will be following all four of their cases.

We will keep you posted on any new information in the case regarding the shooting death of XXXTentacion.

[via]