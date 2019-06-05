In a few weeks, it will have been one year since XXXTentacion was taken away from us. The young Florida-based artist had so much going for him at the time of his murder. Despite all the controversy he carried around, you could see that X was trying to make a change, launching an organization and assisting in women's shelters around his city. One of his most impactful songs is on track to hit a major milestone soon as people continue to stream his music to see what he was all about. According to Chart Data, "SAD!" is officially eligible for 8x platinum.

It's rare for songs to be certified diamond these days. Lil Nas X is well on the way to achieving that status with "Old Town Road" but to create a song that goes platinum ten times, you've got to truly write something that connects with the fans. XXXTentacion did that with "SAD!" The song is nearing diamond certification and, serving as one of the artist's most personal songs, it likely would mean the world to him to see that people are still enjoying the track one year later.

XXXTentacion was murdered in June 2018. His memory lives on through his music and his son Gekyume Onfroy. Where does this song rank for you in his discography?