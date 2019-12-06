XXXTentacion's Posthumous "Bad Vibes Forever" Ft. Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Joyner Lucas, Joey Bada$$, & More

The second posthumous album from XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy has hit the streets. Bad Vibes Forever is rumored to be the last album that the world will receive from the late artist who was gunned down last year. Since his murder, XXXTentacion's loved ones and fans have had difficulty reconciling the loss of the young artist, and Bad Vibes Forever is said to be a way for them to mourn, grieve, and celebrate Onfroy's life and artistry.
The 25-track record is packed with features that range from artists who called Onfroy a friend to others who used the opportunity to pay their respects to a life cut down early. Additional vocals can be heard from PnB Rock, Trippie Redd,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Killstation, Noah Cyrus, Blink-182, Ikabod Veins, Joyner Lucas, Jimmy Levy, Vybz Kartel, Stefflon Don, Ky-Mani Marley, Joey Bada$$, Kemba, Craig Xen, Tory Lanez, Mavado, and Tom G.
The album is comprised of the last few works of XXXTentacion, including spoken word and acoustic bits, so give Bad Vibes Forever a listen and let us know what you think.
Tracklist
1. introduction
2. Ex Bitch
3. UGLY
4. bad vibes forever ft. PnB Rock & Trippie Redd
5. School Shooters ft. Lil Wayne
6. I Changed Her Life ft. Rick Ross
7. Triumph
8. LIMBO ft. Killstation
9. before I realize
10. Ecstasy ft. Noah Cyrus
11. Kill My Vibe ft. Tom G
12. Hot Gyal ft. Tory Lanez & Mavado
13. THE ONLY TIME I FEEL ALIVE ft. Craig Xen
14. the interlude that never ends
15. Daemons ft. Joey Bada$$ & Kemba
16. ATTENTION!
17. Eat It Up
18. Voss ft. Sauce Walka & Carnage
19. Royalty ft. Ky-Mani Marley, Stefflon Don, & Vybz Kartel
20. wanna grow old (i won’t let go) ft. Jimmy Levy
21. HEARTEATER
22. NorthStar Remix ft. Joyner Lucas
23. CHASE / glass shard ft. Ikabod Veins
24. numb the pain
25. ‘IT’S ALL FADING TO BLACK ft. Blink 182