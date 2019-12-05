XXXTentacion, Trippie Redd, & PNB Rock's "Bad Vibes Forever" Visuals Arrive

"Bad Vibes Forever" visuals are upon us.

Let the LLJs start pouring in, as this is a time for celebration. With his final posthumous album Bad Vibes Forever set to drop tomorrow in its entirety, XXXTentacion fans have come to a bittersweet crossroads. For one, it will likely mark the final burst of music from the Floridian rapper, who has since elevated into a generational icon in the eyes of many. Yet it shall also herald a sense of closure, the end of a trilogy he plotted out before his death. Now, the project's lead single and titular track has landed some new visuals courtesy of director Eif Rivera.

As X is no longer here, his memory is preserved by PNB Rock and Trippie Redd, two of his close friends and collaborators. With both parties posted up by a cabin, it allows room for a romantic narrative to unfold, enhancing the song's feel-good aesthetic. Even if you aren't necessarily on board for the posthumous train, there's little harm in the existence of "Bad Vibes Forever," if only for its role as a homage from those that miss him. Check out the visuals now, and sound off - are you feeling this one?