It's been a year and a half since the death of XXXTENTACION. The case surrounding his death is still ongoing with several suspects still looking for information in order to prove their innocence. According to The Blast, X's mother Cleopatra Bernard, and the mother of X's child, Jenesis Sanchez, are now set to be grilled by one of the murder suspects. Michael Boatwright told the court that his lawyer will be conducting two depositions on May 21st with Bernard and Sanchez.



Broward County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Boatwright's lawyer filed the documents to the court informing them they each party will be sitting down for 30-minute depositions. Boatwright and his lawyer believe that the deposition can lead them to valuable information that will dismiss the murder charges against him.

It was only recently that Sanchez and Bernard had settled their own issues in the courtroom over custody of the rapper's late son. Sanchez explained that she had “sexual relations during the time that Gekyume was conceived from February 19 through June 18, 2018, the day of the Decedent’s death." Sanchez and Bernard fought over the estate with the former having to go through hoops to obtain samples of XXXTENTACION's DNA for a paternity test.

They have since settled things with their deal stating an “Irrevocable Trust for Gekyum Onfroy” in order to benefit the late rapper's son. We'll keep you updated on the case.