One of the men involved in XXXTentacion's murder has been granted a bond hearing, and it will be taking place on Thursday, October 31st. According to a report from AllHipHop, Trayvon Newsome has been maintaining his entitlement to a bond, and will finally have a chance to receive it. He is but one of four men involved in XXXTentacion's death, and the only one to have received this right thus far. It seems to have transpired after Newsome filed papers strongly requesting his release, as the government was unable to prove he was unfitting of a bond.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

In response, the presiding Judge Michael Usan apparently granted an "Arthur Hearing," which is to say, the state must come forward and prove their case against the defendant. Not only that, but they must successfully confirm that Newsome is indeed a threat to society at large. As of now, it's unclear whether the outlook bodes well for him.

It should be noted that following Triple X's murder, he, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, and Robert Allen have been held without bond. You may recall that Newsome was the last to be arrested, when he turned himself in back in August of 2018. He was then charged with murder in the first degree and robbery with a deadly weapon. In fact, police theorized that he was one of two gunmen alongside Michael Boatwright.