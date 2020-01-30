Ever since the passing of XXXTentacion nearly two years ago, his son Gekyume Onfroy has been the topic of many pressed conversations. The late Florida-born rapper never had a chance to meet his offspring. In fact, the world only learned about his little one days following his murder. Several questions have arisen regarding the paternity and custody situation of Geks, with X's mother Cleopatra Bernard filing several legal claims against his baby mother, Jenesis Sanchez, to fight for the right to raise her grandson. Just a few days ago, a new suit was filed in court but it seems as though things have already been handled between both parties. According to The Blast, Sanchez and Bernard have reached a settlement.

New court documents point to a settlement between Cleopatra Bernard and Jenesis Sanchez regarding the custody agreement for Gekyume Onfroy. A note on the papers states that their agreement was "confidential" so it's unlikely that information will ever leak out into the public. However, it's nice to see this get resolved so quickly. There is no benefit in having Sanchez and Bernard fight over Gekyume. That's not what X would have wanted.

XXXTentacion's mother has become the primary source for all things pertaining to the rapper's son. She has shared several photos of the growing boy, who looks more and more like his dad as he ages.