XXXTentacion is considered to be a legend when it comes to the Soundcloud rap era. He made a huge impact on music and his fans absolutely adored him. Recently, a documentary was made about the artist and to go with the documentary, there will also be an album. There has been a lot of anticipation for this new endeavor, and today, quite a bit of information was given out in regards to the body of work.

Essentially, this project will be dropping on Friday, June 10th. The album will have two sides to it. Side one is called "Look At Me Then" which features 11 unreleased songs that can be found on YouTube. The biggest one here is actually "vice city" which is a track that longtime fans know all too well. The second side is "Look At Me Now" which has a mix of more contemporary X songs like "Look At Me," "Moonlight," and "True Love" with Kanye West.

Image via XXXTentacion

SIDE ONE: LOOK AT ME THEN

vice city NEVER rare FUXK (feat. Ski Mask The Slump God) WingRiddenAngel King Of The Dead FAILURE IS NOT AN OPTION (Interlude) #ImSippinTeaInYoHood I spoke to the devil in miami, he said everything would be fine Willy Wonka Was a Child Murderer KILL ME (Pain From The Jail Phone)



SIDE TWO: LOOK AT ME NOW