Jahseh Onfroy – better known as XXXTentacion – didn't have long on Earth to spread his message before he was tragically killed at just 20 years old. In the time since his passing, the late star's friends, family, and fans have all done their part to make sure his legacy lives on.

Most recently, the world was given Look At Me: XXXTentacion, a documentary that provides an exclusive look inside the "HOPE" hitmaker's fast rise to fame (although 50 Cent argued that it left out crucial information – particularly, Geneva Ayala's alleged pregnancy).

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"We only get one shot at this, and there was things that was left out that should have been in there," XXX's mom and manager, Cleo, said to TMZ of Fif's feedback. "Like he was so much more than an artist. He also did a lot of charity work that wasn’t put in there."

She continued, "The pregnancy test, they did not include that at all. And this was blood paperwork from the hospital to show that the young lady was never pregnant. The film is supposed to be truthful all across the board and I felt like, and he felt like, that should have been something that they should have spoke more on."

Along with the documentary came the arrival of Look At Me: The Album, boasting 25 of his biggest hits from "vice city" and "FUXK" with Ski Mask the Slump God to "Jocelyn Flores" and "Moonlight" on disc two.

The project is expected to move 20 - 25K units in its first week out, according to @chartdata's Twitter page.

In other streaming numbers news, Post Malone's latest release, twelve carat toothache, saw a 75% drop in streaming numbers from his third studio album – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.