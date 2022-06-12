Ahead of the arrival of his fourth studio album, twelve carat toothache, Post Malone made it clear that debuting at No. 1 isn't the most important thing to him anymore as it once was. "I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore," he told Billboard back in January.

"I don’t need a No. 1; that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did," he continued.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 26-year-old's last release – 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding – sold an equivalent 489,000 album units in its first week out, and when the projections for his latest effort arrived, many were surprised to see how much lower they were than his last.

Chart Data estimated that Malone would move anywhere from 115 - 130K units in his first week out, and according to Billboard, they were right on the mark, with the final number being nearly 121K equivalent album units moved.

As XXL points out, this is a 75.2% decrease from his 2019 project. The aforementioned estimate also speculated that the New York native could debut at No. 1, although he was ultimately beaten out by Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, which made its own debut five weeks ago; this marks Posty's first non-number one debut since 2016's Stoney.

In other news, Post Malone recently opened up about how many cigarettes he smokes in a day, even admitting that he managed to inhale 80 in just 24 hours once – read more about that here, and if you haven't already, stream twelve carat toothache here.

