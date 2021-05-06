We've been hearing all about the NFT boom in the art world for the last few months. Artists including Eminem, A$AP Rocky, Curren$y, Jeezy, and so many others have hopped onto the trend to deliver one-of-a-kind artworks to their fans through exclusive auctions. As the NFT space continues to develop and expand, more history has been made with the launch of an exclusive collection of songs that were previously not commercially released from XXXTentacion, which will be offered via YellowHeart's NFT marketplace.

The upcoming collection debuts on Thursday morning ahead of the open edition NFT drop from May 10 to May 15. It will feature a number of commercially unreleased songs from the late XXXTentacion, as well as never-before-seen footage from the REVENGE Tour, which was XXX's final tour before he was fatally shot. The NFT drop was done in collaboration with the XXXFoundation, which was founded by the rapper's mother as well as his manager, Solomon Sounds.

"The most important thing for me since X has passed is growing and protecting his legacy," said Solomon about the NFT collection. "With NFTs becoming such an important tool for artists, it's great to have the opportunity to expand X's legacy into the digital space where it can be shared and treasured by his current and future fans."

The proceeds from the launch will be donated to the XXXFoundation. Watch the video below for a sneak peek at what fans can expect.