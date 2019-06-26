XXXTentacion has remained an integral part of popular culture since his death one year ago. We lost the talented musician in June 2018 when he was murdered in his home state, leaving so many of his fans heartbroken. His family and friends have done an amazing job of keeping his legacy moving, releasing a posthumous album last December and prepping a second for imminent release. A documentary will soon be released about the late artist's life but before you get a chance to peep that, we wanted to help you determine whether or not you're as big of an XXX fan as you thought.

Since his passing, XXX's star has only risen, leaving room for the late 20-year-old to continue inspiring and motivating people. With "SAD!" inching toward diamond certification, there is no better time to refresh your knowledge of the Floridian star.

Our quiz about XXXTentacion runs through the good, bad, and ugly moments of his career. There are questions about who he's beefed with, who he was close to, and even one about what he would have named his daughter. Test out your knowledge and let us know your score in the comments. Were you able to get a perfect ranking or did you mess up somewhere?