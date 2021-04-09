"X Moves," A DMX Song Featuring Bootsy Collins, Hits Streaming Services On The Day Of His Passing

Today, the world lost a legend. Earlier today, DMX's team revealed that the iconic and history-making artist had died. In a statement released to media outlets, his team wrote, We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days."

Numerous artists throughout the music industry, as well as several athletes, have offered tributes in honor of the fallen rapper, and now it appears that his label, Cleopatra Records, has also released a new DMX song featuring Bootsy Collins, Steve Howe, and Ian Paice.

Although the timing of its release is eerie, the song was released earlier today prior to the family's official statement that DMX had passed. The high-spirited single, titled "X Moves," features DMX attacking the rap/rock song with voracious energy while Parliament-Funkadelic bassist Bootsy Collins, Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, and Yes/Asia guitarist Steve Howe contributing to the song's funky and psychedelic aesthetic.

Regarding the release of "X Moves," Cleopatra Records founder Brian Perera shared a statement, saying, "As ‘X Moves’ shows, he is still one of the most innovative and original hip-hop artists around. Our hearts go out to all of DMX’s family, friends and supporters."

While the Hip-Hop community continues to mourn DMX's passing, at least fans can enjoy another shining example of DMX's artistry.

Rest in peace, DMX.

