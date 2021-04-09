The family of Earl Simmons, professionally known as DMX, confirmed that the rapper had passed away at the age of 50 on Friday morning. The news comes after DMX spent the last week in the hospital on life support. On Friday, it was reported that his organs were failing before his family confirmed that the legend had taken his final breath.

Def Jam, X's label, has officially issued a statement on the rapper's passing, sending love to his family, friends, fans, and loved ones.



Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images

"Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl 'DMX' Simmons," wrote the label in a statement. "DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever."

While he may physically no longer be with us, DMX's spirit will never die. The rapper built a tremendous legacy over his decades-spanning career, with storytelling chops like no other. Rest in peace to the incomparable DMX.